Army adds polices to handle sexual harassment

The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment using recommendations from the 2020 Fort Hood Report.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:58 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment.

Under Secretary of the Army Hon. Gabe Camarillo says the military branch has implemented most of the recommendations from the 2020 Fort Hood report.

The report was ordered after the death of several people on base, including 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen.

It found that Army investigators tasked with reviewing complex crimes were inexperienced, overwhelmed and understaffed.

In response, the Army established the Office of the Special Trial Council.

It also removed commanders from making decisions related to the prosecution of certain crimes, like rape and sexual assault.

