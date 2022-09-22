Athlete of the Week: Sabrina VanDeList

By Brandon Gardner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:28 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Redshirt Sophomore Sabrina VanDeList is coming off of a first class outing in which she helped lead the number 20th ranked team in the nation to a three set sweep on Saturday.

VanDeList finished with 38 assists 12 digs and 2 aces, it adds up to her fourth double double of the season.

”Without my passers, blockers, and hitters it wouldn’t be possible at all for me to get that award, so it just shows how great the team is as a whole because for a setter to get that award, it just shows how all around our team can be”, said VanDeList.  

All around is correct as four different Mavs finish with nine kills each on Saturday. A lot of those set up by Sabrina VanDeList from her setter position.

" It’s the confidence I have in all my hitters to get them a ball. I know that whoever I set, they know that they can put the ball away ‚and I have confidence in them that they can put the ball away. So, it just shows like with all the assists that I got, like they had to get the kill for it and so they are apart of this as well it wasn’t just me”, said VanDeList.

The Mavericks claimed their third straight victory by 25 to 17, 25 to 21, and 25 to 15 over last week’s opponent to improve to eight and three.

Head Coach Dave Fleming will tell you those wins come in part thanks to VanDeList setting up her teammates. She’s a redshirt sophomore with tons of awards already under her belt. She’s a two time first team all conference six time setter of the week, and an academic All-America as well, but she doesn’t take much credit.

" It’s a good feeling we still want to work our way even higher up there. And we know that some more teams that we play in the future can get us higher but it just shows how good we can be and already being in top 20 like it’s very cool, very cool feelings”, said VanDeList.  

VanDeList believes that if the team keeps playing as one, special things are in the making. She told us that they must complete the small goals in order to make it to Seattle for the National Championships, but Sabrina VanDeList thinks that they can do it.

" We have a bunch of small goals that we need to complete first to get there but making it to Seattle, and hopefully winning a national championship is our number one goal,” said VanDeList.

