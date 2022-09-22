Drier weather arrives, sets us up for a sunny weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drier weather is working its way into Western Colorado. A lingering shower or thunderstorm is possible through our Thursday evening, but most areas are finished with the rain.

Weekend Preview

This sets us up for a beauty of a weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be bright and sunny with cool mornings and comfortably warm afternoons. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Morning lows will be in the mid-to-upper 40s. The sun angle is still high enough that sunburns can happen quickly. Don’t forget to use sunscreen and reapply every few hours.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm. The sun will set at 7:11 PM. We’ll cool from lower 70s at 6 PM to upper 60s by 8 PM. We’ll become mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 49 degrees around Grand Junction, 48 degrees around Montrose, 48 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mainly sunny and dry. High temperatures will be near 77 degrees around Grand Junction, 74 degrees around Montrose, 78 degrees around Delta, and 76 degrees around Cortez.

Looking Ahead

We’re setting up for a prolonged dry stretch that will likely last through around Wednesday or Thursday of next week. Some limited moisture will sneak into southwestern Colorado. That could mean a few showers from Cortez to the San Juan Mountains next Monday through Thursday, but those showers will be few. Long-range trends suggest above-normal rainfall after next week with rain increasing just beyond the 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.