‘Hocus Pocus 2′ is one week away

The Sanderson sisters return in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' debuting Sept. 30.
The Sanderson sisters return in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' debuting Sept. 30.(Walt Disney Studios via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:18 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(Gray News) - We’re just about one week away from the release of “Hocus Pocus 2.”

The highly anticipated sequel begins streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 30, just in time for Halloween season.

In the original 1993 cult classic, three witch sisters were woken up from a 300-year sleep in Salem, Massachusetts, by the lighting of the black flame candle.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return in the sequel as the Sanderson sisters, brought back again when two young girls light the candle.

Grab your friends next weekend and get ready to kick off spooky season!

