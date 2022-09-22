Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident last week.

Shawn Meyer, a 49-year-old man from Clifton, was killed on Sept. 15 by multiple blunt force injuries after his motorcycle struck an SUV pulling onto Patterson Road from Placer Street.

According to his obituary, Meyer was a longtime Junction resident and graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1990. He went on to serve in operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War before becoming a diesel mechanic until the time of his death. The obituary states that he is survived by his wife, parents, 10 children, and four sisters.

The coroner’s office states that the Grand Junction Police Department is investigating the accident.

