Scattered showers become gradually less likely this afternoon

Zack Webster's KKCO First Alert Weather - 9/22
By Zack Webster
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:54 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While most places haven’t seen significant rainfall, we’ve definitely seen beneficial rainfall around the Western Slope over the last couple of days. Grand Junction has picked up 0.21 inches of rain through midnight Wednesday night, while Montrose has seen a little more at 0.37 inches. While Grand Junction has stayed rain-free with mostly cloudy skies this morning, scattered showers are continuing to fall across the central and southern portions of the region--including Montrose. We’ll continue to see scattered showers with one or two embedded thunderstorms around the region through the morning and into the early afternoon, then drier air spills in and shoves the better rain chances down into the southern and southeastern portions of the Western Slope later this afternoon. We could see enough sunshine into the afternoon to pull high temperatures back up into the lower and middle 70s. Skies will continue to clear out overnight tonight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies settle into the region through the day on Friday, and afternoon highs will be turning warmer as a result. We’ll see high temperatures in the middle 70s. It is shaping up to be an absolutely BEAUTIFUL weekend around the Western Slope. We’ll continue to see sunny skies, a few afternoon clouds at times, and high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows will turn a little cooler as well, falling into the middle to upper 40s and lower 50s across the lower elevations.

We’ll see a few more clouds at times through the opening half of the new work week, but we’re continuing to stay dry under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We’ll also continue to warm up a little bit more with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. There are some indications of small rain chances potentially popping up around the Tuesday and Wednesday time frame, but for now those indications are fairly negligible to the forecast. We’ll keep watching it and update the forecast as necessary.

Happy first day of fall! The fall/autumn equinox is officially at 7:03 pm local time. Get ready for cooler temperatures, the impending arrival of snow, and pumpkin-spiced everything.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

Zack Webster
