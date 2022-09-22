(STATION NEWS) Upgraded over-the-air signal reaches all corners of the Grand Valley

Graphic
Graphic(Brian Wiley)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:20 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you are an over-the-air viewer and have been unable to receive NBC or MeTv Western Colorado, we have great news! KKCO Eleven News has upgraded our over-the-air signal, just re-scan to receive 11.11, 11.12, and 11.13 today.

KKCO has always broadcast its signal from atop the Colorado National Monument. If you live the shadow of the monument, chances are you have not been able to pick up KKCO or its subchannels.

The new signal is broadcast from the top of the Grand Mesa and is designed to be picked up in the Redlands and parts of Orchard Mesa, but if you live anywhere in an NBC dead zone this is a new option that reaches the entirety of the Grand Valley! 

Re-scan today so you do not miss great shows like NBC Sunday Night Football, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, or the #1 local news on the Western Slope, KKCO Eleven News. If you need help receiving the new signal, contact our engineering team at (970) 243-1111.

