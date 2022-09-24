90,000 fentanyl pills recovered on I-70

Adan Carillo-Murillo, age 22, was arrested and jailed.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 1:34 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
MACK, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 21, 2022, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy stopped a man near Mile Post 10 on Interstate 70 near Mack, Colorado.

Adan Carillo-Murillo, a 22-year-old, allowed officers to do a voluntary search of the vehicle where the officer discovered 16 wrapped packages.

One package contained 2.4 pounds of white Fentanyl powder, while the other 15 packages contained blue Fentanyl pills. The total amount of pills is estimated to be approximately 90,000.

Adam Carillo-Murillo was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility. He is being charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute, Drug Felony 1, and Special Offender for transporting drugs into the state of Colorado, a Drug Felony 1.

