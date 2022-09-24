NPS offers free entry to National Park sites on Saturday

This photo from 2006 shows the Delicate Arch in Utah. The National Park Service is waiving...
This photo from 2006 shows the Delicate Arch in Utah. The National Park Service is waiving entry fees to all their sites on Saturday.(National Park Service)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s officially autumn, and the National Park Service is providing a great way to celebrate the equinox this week and a return to cooler weather.

The park service is granting free entry to all sites that usually charge a fee on Saturday.

The day of free admission is in honor of National Public Lands Day. It was established in 1994 and is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September.

The free pass covers all entrance fees on Saturday, from historic sites to monuments and battlefields.

Most park service sites are free all year anyway, but the big-name sites like the Arches in Utah and Rocky Mountain in Colorado usually have an entrance fee.

Saturday’s fee waiver does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
Police lights
Police surround Grand Junction home
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
The accident blocked traffic for a substantial distance in a narrow part of the canyon.
UPDATE: Highway 65 accident kills Collbran woman

Latest News

The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components...
NASA delays moon rocket launch due to potential hurricane
A fire is seen at a home in Oak Forest, Ill., on Friday with a person reportedly barricaded...
Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released
A suburban Chicago high school community deals with tragedy after a deadly family shooting and...
Names released in deadly Chicago suburb shooting
Residents in West Park, FL, stock up on supplies ahead of Tropical Depression Nine. (WPLG)
Floridians stock up ahead in potential storm