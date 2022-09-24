Western Slope high school football scores

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s the weekend on the Western Slope and Friday night football is well underway.

The Montrose Red Hawks are playing the Lutheran Lions, kickoff was at 7 p.m.. Lutheran took the first score, but Montrose followed quickly. Right now the score is Montrose 28-14.

The Rifle Bears are playing are playing a home non-conference game against the Brush Beetdiggers, current score is Rifle 28-23.

Upcoming games include:

At 8 p.m. the Grand Junction varsity football team has a home non-conference game against Overland (Aurora, CO).

The The Academy Wildcats (Westminster, CO) varsity football team will be playing a home non-conference game vs. Delta Panthers at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.

Previous wins include:

The Palisade Bulldogs played the Golden Demons. Palisade won by one point with a score of 36-35.

On Thursday, September 23, 2022, the Fruita Monument Wildcats varsity football team won their home non-conference game against the Bear Creek Bears (Lakewood, CO) by a score of 31-27.

