45th Annual Colorado West Marching Band Festival

Marching band
Marching band((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:23 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado West Marching Band Festival is back!

On Saturday, 14 bands came from across Colorado to present their first performance of the year in front of a ten-member-judged panel to improve their show before regionals, which is a state qualifying event.

Since the end of July, bands have worked on their performances. Kathy Joseph, a music coordinator with Mesa County Valley School District 51, said a minute per show takes at least one week of rehearsals since everything from the visual to the musical elements must be memorized.

“Well, the thing about music is this, you can’t put in a substitute, you can’t get a second down or a second strike; you get one shot to do it perfectly,” said Joseph. “There are no substitutions. So you’re only as good as your weakest member. So it’s a real team effort to get everybody doing exactly the same thing.

The qualifying event will take place on October 20 in Grand Junction.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
Police lights
Police surround Grand Junction home
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination

Latest News

WALK TO END ALZHEIMER'S
Walk to End Alzheimer’s comes to Grand Junction
Public Safety Complex
Montrose Public Safety Complex complete
Rare Bird Spotted
Rare Bird Spotted
KKCO MONTROSE COP SHOP
KKCO MONTROSE COP SHOP