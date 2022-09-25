Fruita celebrates 107th Fall Festival

Fruita Fall Festival 2022
Fruita Fall Festival 2022(Joshua Vorse)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fruita has been celebrating their Fall Festival for 107 years.

The event lasted Friday, September 23, through Saturday, September 24, 2022. The festival featured a variety of events both days including a beer garden, a corn hole contest, and a baking and canning contest. Additional events include local vendors, live music, food, and live music.

