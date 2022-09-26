2nd Annual Palisade Art Festival

PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - This weekend, the 2nd Annual Palisade Festival featured artists from across the country that showcased their original works of art from paintings, wood, glass, jewelry, and more.

Alicia Marshall, an artist from Littleton, Colorado, shared her fiber paintings. “When I learned how to felt it became my passion.”

Thanks to the help of five adorable creatures, she’s produced several pieces of art. “So, I raise alpacas, and I’ve been felting with their fiber for the last 21 years,” said Alicia.

She began felting hats but, over the years, worked into producing paintings with fiber. So instead of a paintbrush, it’s a needle, and instead of paint, it’s dyed fiber.

“I shave the animals once a year, and then there’s a whole lot of processing that goes into preparing the fibers and then dying the different colors,” explained Alicia.

Painting with fiber is interlocking the fibers to create a matted fabric. “Wet felting is basically taking your raw fibers or carded fibers and laying them out, adding hot soapy water, and then agitating until it starts forming into a fabric,” said Alicia.

Alicia’s paintings are inspired by nature. “I love nature. So I really love painting flowers, trees, and the moon.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.