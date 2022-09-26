Affidavit Custody dispute led to fatal police shooting

Officer Dillon Vakoff pictured in the middle. Suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza picture in the...
Officer Dillon Vakoff pictured in the middle. Suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza picture in the upper right.(Arvada PD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:40 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Denver police officer who was responding to a family disturbance says he did not know law enforcement was at the scene when he started shooting, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday.

Sonny Almanza, 31, told investigators he thought he was shooting at a relative of the mother of his two children during a Sept. 11 fight but instead hit 27-year-old Arvada police officer Dillon Vakoff, KUSA-TV reported.

According to the affidavit, Almanza was involved in a domestic disturbance concerning his minor children and their mother, who he had broken up with two weeks earlier.

Authorities say Vakoff and his fellow officers were dispatched to check on the children’s well-being when they encountered the disturbance. Almanza is accused of opening fire, wounding a woman, at which point the officers returned fire. Almanza then shot and killed Vakoff, according to the affidavit.

Almanza faces several charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Vakoff is the second officer killed in the line of duty in as many years in Arvada. In 2021, Officer Gordon Beesley, 40, was shot and killed in an ambush by a gunman wielding an AR-style rifle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
Police lights
Police surround Grand Junction home
The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination

Latest News

Visit Grand Junction, the City of Grand Junction’s Destination Marketing Organization, was...
State Tourism Award given to Grand Junction
Starting Monday, October 3, the Pine Street Bridge north of K 4/10 Road and south of K 6/10...
Bridge in Fruita will be closed starting October 3
Thomas Patrick Hamner, a 49-year-old man from Peyton, Colorado.
Colorado man sentenced to 30 months for involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection
Vega State Park
Vega State Park boat ramp closed for the season