Bridge in Fruita will be closed starting October 3

By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:22 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Pine Street Bridge at Little Salt Wash in Fruita will be closed for reconstruction beginning on October 2, 2022. The road is expected to remain closed to pedestrians and vehicles until June of 2023.

The Pine Street Bridge is located north of K 4/10 Road and south of K 6/10 Road.

The current bridge contains only two lanes and constricts traffic to Pine Street. The reconstruction will include safety enhancements such as widening the bridge to three lanes, installing curbs, gutters, and five-foot sidewalks on each side of the bridge.

The reconstruction project is estimated to cost approximately $1,900,000.

“Pine Street is a three-lane road and reconstruction of the bridge over the Little Salt Wash will bring the bridge up to the City’s design standards to ensure safety for both pedestrians and vehicles,” said Sam Atkins, a city engineer. “We appreciate the community’s patience while this project begins this fall and continues into next year.”

Residents and visitors are encouraged to stay away from the reconstruction site as hazardous conditions may exist. The recommended detour during the bridge closure is utilizing K 6/10 road, North Maple Street, and K Road/Ottley Avenue to travel around the closure.

The City of Fruita appreciates the community’s patience during this important project that will benefit Fruita for generations.

