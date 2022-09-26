Chain law season swiftly approaching

All Commercial Motor Vehicles are required to follow all chain laws, and failure to do so could result in fines over $1,000.(WILX)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:22 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While September is associated with fall colors and cooling temperatures, it’s important to remember that higher elevations will be starting to see snowfall soon.

The Colorado State Patrol and Colorado State Patrol Golden Troop Office has begun an initiative to help drivers of Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMV) become prepared.

During the month of September, there will be a checkpoint near Georgetown (Interstate 70 Mile Post 228 - Georgetown Chain Station) to educate CMV drivers about the Commercial Motor Vehicle Chain Law.

When October hits, the checkpoints will transform into strict enforcement Information.

All CMV’s are required to follow signs and stop at the checkpoint. If a CMV driver fails to stop, State Trooper’s are prompted to pull over those failing to comply.

Checkpoints are scheduled for these days:

  • September 27, 2022 – 8am 4pm
  • October 4, 2022 - 8am 4pm
  • October 14, 2022 - 8am 4pm
  • October 17, 2022 – 10am-6pm
  • October 26, 2022 - 8am 4pm

Non-compliance will result in fines up to $500 with an additional $79 surcharge, or up to $1,000 with $79 surcharge is your vehicle is stuck and blocking any portion of the roadway.

Information about the chain law in Colorado can be found on the Colorado State Patrol’s website as well as CDOT’s website.

