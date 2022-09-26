Exciting news for nearly extinct species in Colorado

DILLON, Colo. (KKCO) - A certain species of trout has been nearly extinct for over 10 years, but the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has discovered the fish repopulating by itself.

Herman Gulch, located between Dillon, Colorado and Silver Plume, Colorado, is a native home to the Greenback Cutthroat Trout. The Greenback Cutthroat Trout had previously been stocked into Herman Gulch by CPW to keep the fish alive for the last ten years.

The fish was initially believed to be extinct in 1937 as a result of pollution from mining, fishing, and competition from other trout species.

However, in 2012, the species was discovered to still be alive in Bear Creek, a small stream located on the southwest edge of Colorado Springs and in the Arkansas River drainage area.

Bear Creek is outside of their native range, so it’s believed that the fish were brought to Bear Creek from the South Platte Basin in the late 1800s for a tourist fishing enterprise.

The discovery triggered an intensive effort by CPW and the Greenback Recovery Team (a multi-agency group of state and federal aquatic researchers and biologists) to protect the 3.5 mile stretch of water holding the only known population of the Greenback Cutthroat Trout species.

The Herman Gulch discovery marks a major milestone from the previous decade of stocking to protect and reproduce greenbacks.

“While we will continue to stock greenback trout from our hatcheries, the fact that they are now successfully reproducing in the wild is exciting for the future of this species. This is a huge wildlife conservation success story and a testament to the world-class wildlife agency Coloradans have in Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Colorado’s ecological diversity strengthens our community, supports our anglers, and our thriving outdoor recreation economy,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “CPW’s staff and our partner agencies have worked for more than a decade to restore this beloved state fish, and today’s news truly highlights the success of the work.

The governor’s thoughts were shared with officials in CPW.

“The bedrock mission of Colorado Parks and Wildlife is to perpetuate the wildlife resources of the state,” said CPW Acting Director Heather Dugan. “This is a tremendous example of CPW fulfilling its mission. I am so proud of all the aquatic researchers, biologists, hatchery staff, volunteers and partner agencies who helped achieve this milestone of naturally reproducing greenback cutthroat trout.

“Despite more than a decade of setbacks and frustrations, CPW staff worked as a team across departments and across regions, stayed focused on the goal and now we gave this great news. It’s a great day.”

Front-line aquatic researchers and biologists joined in to celebrate the news.

“It’s just great to see all the hard work everyone has put in to save these fish is starting to pay dividends,” said Kevin Rogers, CPW aquatics researcher who has devoted much of his career to rescuing the greenbacks. “This is just another affirmation that our conservation practices work and that we can save species on the brink.”

Since the 2012 discovery, CPW has partnered with the U.S. Forest Service to improve the creek habitat and the surrounding watershed by building a hatchery in Leadville and promoting melt and roe (sperm and egg) fertilization on the banks of the creek.

Despite efforts, a survey conducted by CPW aquatic biologist Cory Noble in the fall of 2020 showed a troubling decline in the greenback population in Bear Creek with no reproduction that year.

“As our colleagues worked to protect the Bear Creek population and successfully raise them in our hatchery, our Northeast Region biologists were on the ground building a wild brood source at Zimmerman Lake and searching for just the right habitats where we could remove non-natives, safely stock the greenback and protect them from other threats and give them the best chance to survive and reproduce,” said Jeff Spohn, senior aquatic biologist in the Northeast Region.

Leading that effort was Boyd Wright, aquatic biologist in Fort Collins, who has dedicated the past decade to returning wild populations of greenbacks to their native range in the South Platte Basin.

Like Noble on Bear Creek, Wright and his team hauled heavy electro-fishing backpacks up Herman Gulch and the other stocking sites to study the fish they had stocked. After some disappointments, just a few days ago they made a stunning discovery: they documented greenbacks up to 12 inches long and found fry.

“Our team of field technicians literally high-fived right there in the stream when we captured that first fry that was spawned this year,” Wright said. “When moments later we captured a one year old fish produced in 2021, we were truly beside ourselves.”

“After many years of hard work and dedication, it is extremely satisfying to see our efforts paying off.”

Additional excitement was shared with Harry Crocket, CPW’s native aquatic species coordinator and chair of the Greenback recovery Team.

“We found a greenback that was born in Herman Gulch that was already a year old,” he said. “This indicates successful reproduction both this year and last, plus overwinter survival. This is important because trout that survive to one year are likely to live even longer. And with more of these reintroductions going, we expect to find more reproduction in more places in the coming years.”

