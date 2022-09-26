A new system possible later this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, we continued to stay slightly above average for this time of the year, and the same happened on Saturday. Temperatures have hovered in the lower 80s in Grand Junction and the upper 70s in Montrose. We continue to see plenty of clear skies and sunshine throughout the day. High pressure continues to be the main factor that has contributed to the clear skies and calm conditions.

For tonight, while sky conditions are going to remain the same, what is going to change is our temperatures. In Grand Junction, temperatures will hover into the lower 50s, and in Montrose, it will be the upper 40s.

Tomorrow, we will have a similar day as today, where sunshine and lower 80s continue to become the story in Grand Junction. Montrose will have temperatures continue to hover in the upper 70s. We will continue to see the trend leading into the middle of the week.

However, in the higher elevations in the San Juans, tomorrow towards the evening hours, some cloud cover will start to build, and a few pop-up showers are possible. It will be a quick-moving system before conditions remain dry overnight. On Tuesday, cloud cover slowly becomes more widespread across the Western Slope, with our higher elevations having a better chance of increasing cloud coverage than our valleys. The same is said for Wednesday before we arrive by Thursday.

Thursday is where the potential of our next system to arrive across the Western Slope. Our valleys’ chances of receiving scattered showers remain low but not ruled out. Higher elevations have a better opportunity for scattered showers to become possible. Areas in the San Juans have the best chance of receiving the most precipitation compared to areas up on the Mesa or the Colorado National Monument.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.