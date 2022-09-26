Police: 2 taken to hospital after shots fired report at Chicago PD office

One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a...
One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city’s West Side, officials said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:01 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city’s West Side, officials said.

Shots were fired shortly before noon at the building in Homan Square, police spokesman Tom Ahern told WGN-TV.

The officer was taken to Sinai Hospital in stable condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was not shot.

The other person was taken to another hospital in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
Police lights
Police surround Grand Junction home
The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination

Latest News

The second deer leaps right over the vehicle.
Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
All Commercial Motor Vehicles are required to follow all chain laws, and failure to do so could...
Chain law season swiftly approaching
First-time homebuyers
Inflation, rising prices leave first-time homebuyers with affordability hurdles
Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley had been with the department for more than seven years. He also...
Police officer dies during SWAT fitness test, department says