Police: Employee arrested for recording woman in Planet Fitness tanning bed room

Police arrested Jacob Keeton after they said he admitted to filming a woman in a tanning room...
Police arrested Jacob Keeton after they said he admitted to filming a woman in a tanning room at Planet Fitness.(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - An employee at a Planet Fitness in Alabama was arrested for filming a woman while she undressed in a tanning bed room, according to authorities.

A woman using the tanning bed room at a gym located in Florence said she saw a cellphone camera recording her from under the door, court documents said. The woman reported it to the general manager and then reported it to the police, according to WAFF.

An investigator with the Florence Police Department arrived at the Planet Fitness and interviewed Jacob Keeton. During the interview, officials said Keeton admitted to recording the woman on his phone under the door, saying that he has a “foot fetish and sometimes it sexually arouses him.”

Keeton was arrested and charged with felony aggravated criminal surveillance.

