This week started sunny but will end soggy

Our new week start beneath sunshine, but rain is on the way for the end of the week.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our new week is off to a dry start. Showers will confined to areas over and near the mountains through Wednesday, but a bigger rain maker will arrive late this week.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. Showers blowing north off of the San Juans can mean a stray shower around Montrose, but most of us will stay dry. Sunset is at 7:04 PM. We will cool from lower 80s around 6 PM to mid-70s by 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear. Low temperatures will be near 54 degrees around Grand Junction, 48 degrees around Montrose, 50 degrees around Delta, and 46 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower from Montrose to Cortez. High temperatures will be near 84 degrees around Grand Junction, 80 degrees around Montrose, 82 degres around Delta, and 79 degrees around Cortez.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next rain maker is on track to arrive on Thursday. Much of Thursday may be dry amid increasing clouds during the day. Rain could increase Thursday night and especially Friday as the storm system slows its forward motion through our area. That slow movement could mean some lingering rain on Saturday morning. The afternoon could turn drier and brighter, but there’s a lot of time to monitor the progress of this storm system. Drier air will return on Sunday and Monday.

