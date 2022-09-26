Vega State Park boat ramp closed for the season

Vega State Park
Vega State Park(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:46 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLBRAN, Colo. (KKCO) - Water levels have been declining for the last few months, prompting the anticipated closure of the Vega State Park Island boat ramp.

Although the closure began yesterday, September 25, 2022, hand launched vessels will still be allowed until October 31, when the lake closes to all boating for the season. Boaters are encouraged to call the park’s visitor center before heading to the park for current conditions.

Vega State Park is accessible year-round offers a wide variety of activities for the whole family. It is located in western Colorado on the slopes of the Grand Mesa. The lake is an irrigation reservoir and the land around the lake is managed by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife, providing recreation opportunities in the area.

Vega has had more than 197,000 visitors so far this year.

