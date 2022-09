PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - A water line on Victoria Drive in Palisade collapsed midafternoon today on September 26, 2022. Residents may experience no water until approximately 7 p.m. this evening.

Anyone with questions or those who have lost water and live on Victoria Drive may call Town Hall at (970) 464-5602.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.