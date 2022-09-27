Clouds gradually increase with some mountain rain

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a sunny start to our Monday morning, we saw a few more clouds and perhaps even one or two very light showers across portions of the Western Slope primarily along and just south of Interstate 70 this morning. We should see a bit of clearing through the rest of the morning, then we’ll see a few more clouds across the region along with some showers and a few storms along the San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide later this afternoon. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the lower elevations, with highs once again reaching the lower to middle 80s. Any rain over the San Juans and the Divide comes to an end through the evening, but mostly clear to partly cloudy skies stick around overnight tonight with lows falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Clouds will continue to gradually increase into Wednesday with yet another round of mountain showers and storms. A few leftover showers could find some of the nearby valleys through the evening, then we’ll dry out once again Wednesday night. An approaching trough brings some better moisture generally to the northern and northwestern portions of the Western Slope on Thursday. We’ll see clouds increase a little more, and start to bring some very small rain chances even into some of the valleys by Thursday afternoon. The best chance of rain across the region looks to be on Friday as that trough continues to swing through. Clouds and rain will drop highs down into the upper 60s and lower to middle 70s to close out the week.

Enough moisture should still be hanging around on Saturday to keep rain chances a little bit elevated and temperatures still a little on the cooler side of things. We’ll turn drier on Sunday and especially into Monday, but temperatures won’t rebound too terribly much. We’ll still see highs in the lower and middle 70s, with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s.

HURRICANE IAN

Hurricane Ian made landfall overnight last night as a category 3 major hurricane in far western Cuba. Ian will enter the Gulf of Mexico this morning, then it’s expected to further strengthen into a category 4 storm by later today. As of the 9 AM MDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center, a second landfall is currently possible near or just south of Tampa Bay late Wednesday evening. In addition to flooding rains, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes, storm surge will be a major issue along and south of the center of where Ian eventually makes landfall. Ian is expected to slow down considerably as it moves inland over central Florida through the end of the week, then weaken as it tracks northward into southeastern Georgia overnight Friday night. Heavy rain and gusty winds will continue to be possible up the Atlantic Coast of the southeast as Ian dissipates over the Carolinas this weekend.

