Our next rain maker arrives Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re enjoying warm sunshine for the first half of our week. Clouds will start increasing on Wednesday and Thursday, but any rain should stay over the mountains. Rain becomes increasingly likely in the valleys starting Friday.

Our Next Rain Maker

Our next rain maker is an area of low pressure and its trailing cold front over the Pacific Ocean more than 400 miles west of San Francisco. Clouds will begin increasing ahead of this system on Wednesday. Some mountain showers are possible on both Wednesday and Thursday, but those showers will primarily stay over the higher terrain with little, if any, appreciable shot at rain in the valleys. Rain will increase for us on Friday, and can fall through at least part of Saturday. We should start drying Saturday afternoon, and the second half of the weekend will be the better half for the outdoors.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible over the higher terrain. Sunset is at 7:03 PM. We’ll cool from from 80s around 6 PM to mid-70s by 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 56 degrees around Grand Junction, 51 degrees around Montrose, 52 degrees around Delta, and 48 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with increasing clouds. A few showers are possible over the mountains. High temperatures will be near 83 degrees around Grand Junction, 78 degrees around Montrose, 82 degrees around Delta, and 79 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.