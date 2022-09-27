Small wildfire smoldering near Meeker, firefighters are monitoring

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A small, lightning-caused fire is smoldering about 20 miles southeast of Meeker, but firefighters aren’t concerned. In fact, fire officials say that increased fire activity could actually benefit the forest.

The fire, burning about one mile south of the South Fork Campground, was discovered Saturday when a small amount of smoke became visible. Firefighters say that the fire probably ignited several weeks ago when lightning last passed through the area, but above-average moisture kept it from growing to a noticeable size.

It has been named the Cave Creek Fire.

Firefighters say that they are ready to start suppressing the fire if necessary, but for now they are content to let it burn. “Taking advantage of this opportunity to reduce wildfire fuels now will help us if a fire were to start in this area in a different year when conditions could be more extreme,” Blanco District Ranger Curtis Keetch said.

Fire map. (White River National Forest)

Fire plays a natural role in the local ecosystem. By burning away dead wood and choked undergrowth, healthier forests are established. “We’ve had a high amount of moisture over the summer, and now that autumn has arrived, the days are shorter and cooler,” said Keetch. “Conditions are good for us to closely monitor this remote fire and allow it to play its natural, beneficial role in the ecosystem.”

Firefighters plan to continue monitoring the fire. There are no closures in place at this time, but personnel ask for the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.