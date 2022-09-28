Body of missing famed U.S. extreme skier recovered in Nepal

Hilaree Nelson is known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and...
Hilaree Nelson is known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and paving the way for a new generation of climbers.(Instagram/Hilaree Nelson via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier who went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal’s capital.

Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.

Her body was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu where doctors planned to perform an autopsy.

Rescuers searching by helicopter located Nelson’s body on Wednesday after failing to find her on Tuesday and Monday, when bad weather hampered their search.

Also on Monday, an avalanche at a lower elevation on the same mountain killed a Nepalese man and injured several other climbers.

Hundreds of climbers and their local guides were attempting to reach the summit during Nepal’s autumn climbing season.

Nelson, from Telluride, Colorado, and Morrison, from Tahoe, California, are extreme skiers who reached the summit of Mount Lhotse, the world’s fourth highest mountain, in 2018.

Nepal’s government has issued permits to 504 climbers during the autumn season. Most are climbing Mount Manaslu.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
Police lights
Police surround Grand Junction home
The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam

Latest News

Glenwood Canyon I-70 emergency repair work will wrap up for the year on October 4-6. Work stems...
Traffic delays in Glenwood Canyon October 4-6
Robert Dear during his first courtroom appearance, Dec. 9, 2015.
Clinic shooting suspect won’t be forcibly medicated for now
FILE - Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated...
Avs launch Cup defense after summer filled with celebrations
The 22nd season of the PBS show 'Arthur' kicks off with a memorable episode.
PBS KIDS hosting a free party for the whole family