Colorado Congressmen Introduce Bill to Combat Fentanyl Use

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - They may have very little in common politically but two Colorado representatives, Democratic Congressman Joe Neguse and Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn want to protect children from fentanyl. They’ve introduced the “Protecting Kids From Fentanyl Act.”

The bill is geared toward using unspent funding from COVID-19 to go towards fentanyl education and prevention efforts in schools. That funding was originally allocated to the elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund.

The lawmakers said they introduced the bill in light of the up tick in fentanyl-related overdoses over the last year. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) during the last school year, 29 children, ages 10-18 died from fentanyl.

“Throughout Colorado, fentanyl-related overdoses have increased exponentially, and the impact this crisis has had on families across our state is truly devastating. The Protecting Kids from Fentanyl Act is a bipartisan solution that will empower our K-12 schools to tackle this emergency. Everyone – especially our children – deserve to live in a safe community, and this bill helps achieve that goal,” said Congressman Joe Neguse on his website.

Rep. Lamborn said in part “The fact that children are dying from fentanyl overdoses in schools around the country is absolutely unacceptable.” While overdoses due to fentanyl are becoming more common among our youth, research shows that the availability of naloxone, along with overdose education, is effective at saving lives. This legislation will ensure that schools have the prevention tools and education necessary to protect our most vulnerable population from the growing fentanyl epidemic.

