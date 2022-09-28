Deadline less than a month away for Ridgway photo and video contest

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:12 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Photographers and videographers are invited to showcase their work in a photography and videography contest in Ridgway, Colorado.

The theme, “Find yourself in Ridgway year round,” was selected to encourage encourage contestants to enter photos of discovery where people are feeding their souls and spirits in the Ridgway area, especially in the quieter times of the year from October to April.

Photos and videos including people in them will be scored higher, and contest entrants must provide a signed release from the photographed or video-recorded people.

Photos and videos entered in the contest may be used by the Ridgway Chamber in promotion and marketing of the Ridgway area, including the visitor’s guide and social media. Photographers and videographers will be credited for their submitted work.

The Ridgway Area Chamber of Commerce will award $300 to the winning video and $200 to the winning photo, as well as presenting three honorable mentions in each category with Ridgway, Colorado hats.

Entering the contest is free, and each person can submit up to five photos and five videos. Eligibility is unlimited, meaning that students, chamber members, and even visitors can all enter.’

Photos and videos, with their captions, should be submitted no later than midnight on Monday, October 24, 2022.

A full list of requirements and restrictions can be found on the Ridgway Chamber website.

