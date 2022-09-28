Dos Rios recreation project reaches milestone on Colorado River

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction will celebrate not only a ribbon cutting, but also another groundbreaking celebration at the Dos Rios development on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

The two celebrations will take place at the Magpie Shelter, located west of the Dos Rios bike playground.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will commemorate the completion of roads, sidewalks, utilities, and Ros Rios Park, including the playground. The groundbreaking ceremony will celebrate the beginning of all the private mixed-use development on site that will eventually include residential, commercial, and retail uses.

The event will include short speeches from Mayor Anna Stout, carious project renderings of the future playground, climbing structures, the water feature, and commercial and residential properties.

A bicycle demonstration by the Riverside Educational Center students will also be featured.

“We are proud of the strong public-private partnership that is at the core of this riverfront revitalization,” said Ken Sherbenou, the director of Parks & Recreation in Grand Junction. “That collaboration is the driving force behind the transformation of this area into a viable and unique community hub to serve our growing City.”

Funds for these major improvements have been made possible by collaborations between private partners May-Riegler and Sky outpost/El Jets Cantina joint with the City of Grand Junction, the Downtown Development Authority, and the newly formed General Improvement District.

Support for the project is provided by grant funding from the Colorado Health Foundation and the Department of Local Affairs.

Strong community engagement from leaders in the adjacent Riverside Neighborhood and non-profit partners like the Riverside Educational Center has also fueled the major transformation that is currently underway.

