GJ Planning Commission approves proposed gravel pit

Developers want to annex 27 acres into the city, change the zoning, and start pulling out gravel.
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Planning Commission approved a proposed gravel pit about a mile from Los Colonias Park.

Developers want to annex the 27-acres into the city, change the zoning and start pulling out gravel.

But some neighbors are opposed to it.

They talked about negative impacts on noise and wildlife.

The Planning Commission’s approval means the proposal is headed to the full city council.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
Police lights
Police surround Grand Junction home
The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam

Latest News

If you're an Xcel Energy customer and use natural gas, your bills are on their way up.
Xcel energy gets greenlight to bump up natural gas prices
Insulin bottles and syringes.
Upcoming event: Second Annual Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 5k Walk
Sketches of the plans for the Dos Rios developments.
Dos Rios recreation project reaches milestone on Colorado River
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Chekhov'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Chekhov’