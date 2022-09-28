Grand Junction leaf removal scheduled to begin October 10

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fall is filled with fun colors and falling leaves, but these leaves can quickly take over yards, neighborhoods, and storm drains once the temperatures begin to drop.

The annual leaf removal program in Grand Junction is scheduled to begin on October 10 and will run through December 16, 2022.

Leaf removal is free for Grand Junction residents and is an environmentally safer way to dispose of leaves by raking them on to the street instead of bagging them for a landfill.

This program allows the city to use leaves in compost to improve soil for planting. Removing leaves is important to allow grass to breathe and to keep them from clogging storm drains.

Only single-family residences within city limits are eligible to participate.

The city is divided into five separate areas, each with their own rake-out dates. Leaves must be 18 inches from the curb by 7 a.m. on these dates to be picked up.

Only leaves and pine needles are accepted.

Grand Junction residents should receive a postcard with the rake-out dates and locations in the mail.

Residents may also check leaf pick-up areas by checking the Transportation Map by typing in an address under the search all layers field in the upper left hand corner, or they may refer to the 2022 Leaf Areas Map (PDF).

Leaves will not be picked up on Thanksgiving Day November 24, or the day after on November 25, 2022.

