Next system arrives Friday bringing rain and cooler temperatures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the past several days, conditions have stayed dry, and we have seen plenty of sunshine. Today will become another beautiful day, with mostly clear skies as the dry conditions continue. However, cloud cover will slowly build from the afternoon hours and throughout the remainder of the day, leading to partly cloudy skies. Our valleys will remain dry, but portions of the San Juans this afternoon to evening hours can receive a light scattered shower. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s as our high for Grand Junction and upper 70s for Montrose.

Tomorrow, the Western Slope will receive a small portion of an incoming system that will arrive. Again, most of the valleys will remain dry, but there is a slight chance that a quick pop-up shower is possible, so chances are not ruled out. Temperatures will start to fall slightly tomorrow, but Grand Junction will continue to remain in the lower 80s and Montrose in the upper 70s with an increase in cloud cover. Higher elevations and areas in the San Juans can receive scattered showers throughout the afternoon to even hours.

Getting into Friday is where significant changes will arrive across the Western Slope. Valleys and higher elevations will have the best chance of receiving substantial rainfall, especially during the evening hours. However, along with this system, a cold air mass will follow right behind it. As a result, our temperatures will drop significantly from Thursday to Friday.

For Grand Junction and Montrose, temperatures will fall by eight to ten degrees, with both locations sitting in the lower 70s. The lower 70s will continue for Montrose throughout the remainder of the week and gradually warm to the mid-70s for Grand Junction by Sunday. Saturday can still present possible rain chances for our valleys and higher elevations. Conditions start to dry out for most of the Western Slope besides our higher elevations by Sunday and the start of next week.

Hurricane Ian Update:

Hurricane Ian remains a powerful category four hurricane, with winds reaching 155 miles per hour (mph). However, that is just two mph shy of reaching category five strength, and this can still change from now until Ian makes landfall later today.

The outer bands have been impacting the Florida Key West, including Fort Meyers, since yesterday, and with today, stronger winds have made their way inland. Ian is anticipated to land around 2 pm as a Category four hurricane.

Ian will continue to track in a northeastward path, impacting other areas like Orlando and Daytona Beach. However, once Ian makes landfall, the Florida mainlands will significantly cut off gulf moisture that allows hurricanes to intensify. By tomorrow, Hurricane Ian will drop to Category one.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

