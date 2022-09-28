PBS KIDS hosting a free party for the whole family

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rocky Mountain PBS KIDS (RMPBS KIDS) is throwing a party and inviting all Western Colorado families.

The goal of the party is to bring neighbors and families together to celebrate, learn, and connect at a new location in Long Family Memorial Park, Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Rocky Mountain PBS KIDS Fest will occur at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022. at the Long Family Memorial Park (3117 F Road).

“Thanks to more than a decade of incredible support from donors, nonprofits, government organizations and businesses across Mesa County, RMPBS KIDS Fest continues to be an event families and children look forward to each year,” says Grand Junction-based Alex Forsett, Rocky Mountain Public Media (RMPM) Western Colorado Regional Director.

More than 25 community partners will be present to deliver fun and activities to create memories for the whole family. A range of activities will be available.

Children of all ages can jump in a bounce house, get colorful face paintings from local artists, make crafts, sit in story telling circles, learn about electrical safety, explore a musical sound station, or even take a self-defense class.

Daniel Tiger and Katarina Kittycat from PBS KIDS “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” will also be around for children to meet and take photos with.

This party is for more than the children, however. Parents and caregivers will be able to treat their families to local dishes, pick up new school backpacks, adopt a puppy, learn about child ID fingerprinting, as well as learn about many other resources at this community-centered event.

“We are thrilled to welcome so many first-time local partners at RMPBS Kids Fest and bring back a new and improved version of this event with a strong focus on community and service,” says Emory Collinson, RMPM Director of Statewide Outreach, Engagement and Events.

RMPBS KIDS has been connecting Mesa County families since 1996 for enjoyable learning experiences and building bridges to community resources for generations across Colorado.

“This learning legacy continues as we celebrate our rich history with Western Colorado families at RMPBS KIDS Fest,” says RMPM Senior Director of Community Partnerships Luisa Alvarez. “Now more than ever, this annual event strengthens community connections by bringing neighbors together for a day filled with local resources, discoveries, and all-around family-friendly fun.”

Further information about the event is available on the RMPBS KIDS website.

2019 Rocky Mountain PBS KIDS GJ Fun Fest (Rocky Mountain Public Media)

