Third Congressional District Candidate Talks About Abortion Rights

Adam Frisch-Candidate for CD-3
Adam Frisch-Candidate for CD-3(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:12 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Abortion rights will take center stage during the campaign season leading up to November’s general election. Adam Frisch is running against Congresswoman Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Third Congressional District. KKCO/KJCT caught up with Frisch and asked him about the hot button issue. “Our current representative is in that current 10% of where the country is. She doesn’t even want to provide exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.” Said Frisch.

Frisch elaborated in an interview with Colorado Public Radio, saying in part, “I wish Roe vs Wade would have stayed [in place] for all sorts of reasons. And I think more and more Republicans are realizing they wish it had stayed, too. Look at what happened in Kansas, which [has] a lot of the same demographics as CD-3. They ended up winning by 19 points. And all of a sudden, you’re seeing Republican candidates literally take their abortion thoughts and feelings off their websites.

KKCO/KJCT reached out to Representative Lauren Boebert about the abortion issue. We have not yet heard back from her or her campaign.

