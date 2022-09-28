Traffic delays in Glenwood Canyon October 4-6

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and partners will oversee a helicopter operation for safety as critical rockfall operations take place in Glenwood Canyon.

Travelers through the canyon from October 4-6 can expect to a traffic hold from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Interstate 70 for approximately 20 to 30 minutes both directions. This will allow for crews to safely conduct work, then traffic will be released at both ends to allow passage.

On October 4-5, rock scaling will be completed near Mile Point 123.7 to clean out rockfall debris accumulated above a fenced in area. A temporary rockfall barrier will be installed as work is completed.

On Thursday, October 6, crews will use a helicopter to remove debris flow fence material in for new fences. Operations will also allow crews to place ring net and anchor systems.

As a safety measure, the Glenwood Canyon recreation path between the Shoshone Power Plant (exit 123) and the Hanging Lake Rest Area (exit 125) will be closed during the operations. Flaggers will be used to help notify travelers and enforce recreation closures.

This work is expected to be the last emergency repairs to be completed this year, stemming from the major debris flows that occurred in 2021.

Additional project information is available on the Colorado Department of Transportation website or by calling the project information hotline at (970) 319-1887.

