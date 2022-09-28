Xcel energy gets greenlight to bump up natural gas prices

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Xcel customers are in for a big spike in their natural gas bills.

The three-year deal kicks in next month. Residential customers will pay just over $3.80 more starting in November.

The year after that, another increase. This one comes out to close to $1.75 and then another 3% increase in November of 2024.

Xcel says it is not a rate hike but rather a response to rising commodity prices.

Customers in South Dakota are pushing back against a proposed rate hike for electricity.

The $44.1 million request could bump power bills up by over $19 a month.

