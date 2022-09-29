Grand Junction City Council approves graywater ordinance

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve talked about it all summer, the drought that’s pushed reservoirs and rivers to new levels. Now, the City of Grand Junction is trying its approach to save as much water as possible.

Soon, Grand Junction residents will be able to reuse some wastewater. That’s because the city council approved a graywater control program ordinance all aimed at water conservation. That reduces monthly utility bills and saves a precious resource we’re running out of.

What is graywater? Graywater is the reusing of wastewater from bathroom and laundry room sinks, bathtubs, showers, and washing machines. But it excludes water from toilets, kitchen sinks, and dishwashers.

Graywater is regulated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment because it carries bacteria and viruses that make it unsafe.

A system isn’t always cheap subsurface irrigation systems can cost $200 to $2000, while indoor systems can range from $2500 to $20,000.

The city plans to apply for grants to set up an incentive program to help property owners. The grant funding will be available in 2023.

