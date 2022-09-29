Grand Junction City Council approves graywater ordinance

KKCO GRAY WATER
KKCO GRAY WATER
By Cristian Sida
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:12 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve talked about it all summer, the drought that’s pushed reservoirs and rivers to new levels. Now, the City of Grand Junction is trying its approach to save as much water as possible.

Soon, Grand Junction residents will be able to reuse some wastewater. That’s because the city council approved a graywater control program ordinance all aimed at water conservation. That reduces monthly utility bills and saves a precious resource we’re running out of.

What is graywater? Graywater is the reusing of wastewater from bathroom and laundry room sinks, bathtubs, showers, and washing machines. But it excludes water from toilets, kitchen sinks, and dishwashers.

Graywater is regulated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment because it carries bacteria and viruses that make it unsafe.

A system isn’t always cheap subsurface irrigation systems can cost $200 to $2000, while indoor systems can range from $2500 to $20,000.

The city plans to apply for grants to set up an incentive program to help property owners. The grant funding will be available in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
Police lights
Police surround Grand Junction home
The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam

Latest News

KKCO Slow Start for Larger Cities
KKCO Slow Start for Larger Cities
KKCO Renaming the Grand Junction Rockies
KKCO Renaming the Grand Junction Rockies
KKCO GRAY WATER
KKCO GRAY WATER
KKCO CLIFTON BEARS
KKCO CLIFTON BEAR