Rain and cooler temperatures arrive tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cloud cover will be one of the main stories in the Grand Valley and Montrose. While conditions will remain dry most of the day, temperatures will rise to the lower 80s for Grand Junction and upper 70s in Montrose. As a result, there is a slight chance that our valleys could receive a light shower to some sprinkles around the evening hours. Higher elevations, like areas in the San Juans, can experience periodic showers throughout the day.

Tomorrow is when our next rainmaker will arrive across the Western Slope along with our next cold front. The day will start with mostly cloudy skies in our valleys and higher elevations around the afternoon hours, receiving some scattered showers. Most of the rainfall will occur around the evening hours for the valleys.

Behind this system, a cold front will also push through the Western Slope, which will significantly drop our temperatures. For most of our valleys, temperatures will stay in the lower 70s, including Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose.

By Friday night, temperatures will continue to fall, and in the higher elevations with moisture still present, snow may occur in areas like the San Juans and in the foothills. By the start of the weekend, rain chances will continue, and valleys will have another opportunity of receiving a few scattered showers by the evening hours. However, our temperatures will not change, and temperatures will remain in the lower 70s for Grand Junction and Montrose throughout the weekend up to the middle of next week.

Tropical Storm Ian

Ian has downgraded earlier this morning from hurricane status to a tropical storm. At the time of this post, Ian has maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour and is located around Orlando, with Daytona Beach and areas as far North as Jacksonville receiving heavy rainfall to strong winds.

Ian will continue to track northeastward, eventually moving back to the Atlantic Ocean alongside the east coast. By Friday evening, Ian will shift directions and move back inland in a Northwestward direction for South Carolina before becoming a Tropical Depression by North Carolina.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

