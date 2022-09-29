Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris’ AL record

FILE - In this photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season,...
FILE - In this photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season, during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)(Jessie Alcheh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:19 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, going deep for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old slugger drove a full-count pitch from Tim Mayza over the left-field fence in the seventh inning at Rogers Centre.

Judge moved past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had stood as the major league mark until Maris broke it in 1961.

All three stars reached those huge numbers playing for the Yankees.

