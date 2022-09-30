Colorado Appeals court upholds dismissal for convicted murder

Verle James Mangum, age 44.
Verle James Mangum, age 44.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:14 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Garfield County District Judge’s decision that could land a convicted killer back on the streets.

But Mesa County Attorney Dan Rubenstein plans to appeal to the state supreme court.

The issue this time around is whether prosecutors broke speedy trial guarantees when filing charges against him after a court granted him a new trial based on the ineffectiveness of his initial attorneys.

One of them, Richard Gurley, is now a Mesa County district court judge.

That’s why attorneys argued the speedy trial issue in Garfield County.   Now the Colorado State Court of Appeals has upheld the lower court decision.

A jury convicted Verle Mangum in 2003 of murdering 42-year old Janet Davis and her 11-year old daughter Jennifer.  The two died in 1996.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam

Latest News

A disagreement over hiring policies led to a Paonia clerk resigning.
A disagreement over hiring policies led to a Paonia clerk resigning.
Police Tape.
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway
(Source: KEYC)
Western Slope varsity football scores Sept. 29 to Oct. 1
Local business owners express frustration with the city's lack of action on the homelessness...
Local business owners express frustration with the city's lack of action on the homelessness issue.