Colorado State Patrol wants you to tell it how it’s doing

The Colorado State Patrol wants to know how it's doing in the eyes of the people it serves.(CSP/KKTV)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:50 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Every two years, the Colorado State Patrol launches a public survey to find out how the people of Colorado feel about its work, and that window is opening up soon. From Oct. 3 to Oct. 31, you will be able to visit the CSP’s website to provide feedback about how well the state patrol is serving you, your family, your friends, and your communities.

The survey asks for “candid feedback” on how safe you feel about traveling on Colorado highways, the professionalism of their employees, and the quality of service at the state patrol.

The survey is state-wide, so anyone living in Colorado can take part. “Ideally, by the end, we will have feedback from every region around this diverse state,” said Chief of the Colorado State Patrol Matthew Packard.

The CSP estimates that the survey should take around five to 10 minutes, and can be found by clicking this link.

