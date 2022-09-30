Craig police officer’s truck hit during traffic stop

The SUV flipped after slamming into the back of the patrol truck.
The SUV flipped after slamming into the back of the patrol truck.(Craig Police Department)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:36 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIG, Colo. (KKCO) - A Craig police officer was making a routine traffic stop on Highway 40, just east of 1st Street in Craig, when an SUV slammed into the rear of their patrol truck.

According to a press release from the Craig Police Department, the officer was speaking with the driver of the stopped vehicle when their truck was hit, pushing the police truck into the pulled over car, which was then pushed into a ditch. The SUV then flipped over.

The officer was able to dodge out of the way as the SUV flipped, and no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam

Latest News

The Colorado State Patrol wants to know how it's doing in the eyes of the people it serves.
Colorado State Patrol wants you to tell it how it’s doing
Verle James Mangum, age 44.
Colorado Appeals court upholds dismissal for convicted murder
A disagreement over hiring policies led to a Paonia clerk resigning.
A disagreement over hiring policies led to a Paonia clerk resigning.
Police Tape.
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway