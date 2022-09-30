Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway

Police Tape.
Police Tape.(MGN)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shots rang out in southern Grand Junction early last night, but no arrests have been made yet.

The Grand Junction Police Department got a call reporting a shooting on the 2900 block of Paula Lane at around 8:30 p.m. last night. When police arrived, they found someone with a gunshot wound, but the person who pulled the trigger was nowhere to be found.

The location of the shooting is just off Riverside Parkway/D Road.
The location of the shooting is just off Riverside Parkway/D Road.(Google Maps)

The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with what police described as serious injuries, but report that they are stable.

Officers state that while they were not able to find the person who pulled the trigger, several people were in the area at the time of the shooting and may have information that provides more clarity.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing, but the police believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the general public.

___

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam

Latest News

(Source: KEYC)
Western Slope varsity football scores Sept. 29 to Oct. 1
Homelessness in city parks
Homelessness in city parks impact businesses
KKCO UNHOUSED
KKCO UNHOUSED
A Colorado Supreme Court decision means two Arizona men busted in Mesa County on drug charges...
A Colorado Supreme Court decision means two Arizona men busted in Mesa County on drug charges may ha