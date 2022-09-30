Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames

2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Sept. 29, 2022.
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday morning in west-central Wisconsin.(Pepin County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A commercial truck hauling mail for the U.S. Postal Service crashed into a pickup truck head-on and burst into flames Thursday morning, according to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that a passerby pulled the driver of the pickup truck out of the vehicle, “undoubtedly” saving his life.

The pickup truck driver, 25-year-old Levi Hayden, was flown to a hospital in Eau Claire with critical injuries and was later taken to a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

The driver of the commercial mail truck, 35-year-old Eric Rubenzer, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Sept. 29, 2022.
2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis., on Sept. 29, 2022.(Pepin County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam

Latest News

Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
LIVE: Ian makes landfall again, this time in South Carolina
The Colorado State Patrol wants to know how it's doing in the eyes of the people it serves.
Colorado State Patrol wants you to tell it how it’s doing
The SUV flipped after slamming into the back of the patrol truck.
Craig police officer’s truck hit during traffic stop
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug...
Bidens host reception for National Hispanic Heritage Month
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, on Capitol...
House OKs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine