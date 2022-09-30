Storm drops deluge on Grand Junction, minor flooding along roadways

Late September deluge.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:44 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rain blanketed Grand Junction Friday afternoon, dropping enough rain to cause some minor flooding along city streets.

In about a half an hour, the storm dropped just short of a quarter of an inch of rain across the valley. It may not sound like a lot, but after having Meteorologist Stephen Bowers calculate the total amount in gallons of rain we just got it puts it into perspective.

Let’s break down the numbers! Grand Junction is a city that takes up 40,077 square miles, according to the US Census Bureau. The amount of rain that fell was .20 inches.

Rainwater amount calculated by Meteorologist Stephen Bowers.
Rainwater amount calculated by Meteorologist Stephen Bowers.(United States Geological Survey)

After doing some meteorological math, that comes to around 174 billion gallons in rainwater dropped on us in around a half hour. That’s a lot of water!

Caption

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam

Latest News

Late September deluge.
Meteorologist Chris Guevara stands calf deep in rainwater.
Late September deluge.
FILE - Two drake Mallard ducks fly over Lake Erie near the Cleveland shoreline, Tuesday, April...
Drought and disease may strain Colorado’s waterfowl hunting season
The Colorado State Patrol wants to know how it's doing in the eyes of the people it serves.
Colorado State Patrol wants you to tell it how it’s doing