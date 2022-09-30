Western Slope varsity football scores Sept. 29 to Oct. 1

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s Friday again on the Western Slope and Varsity Football has already begun.

Scores will be updated as they flow in.

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, the Montrose Red Hawks more than doubled their score against the Grand Junction Central (GJC) Warriors in a home non-conference game, finalizing the score 51-20.

Notable moments from the Montrose and GJC game include Alonzo Trujillo, a wide receiver and defensive back for Montrose, scoring on a 99-yard return and Torrie Eckerman, a Montrose running back and linebacker, completing a 50-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. In the second quarter Blake Griffin, a Montrose running back and linebacker, completed a 60-yard rushing touchdown and Torrie Eckerman completed a 55-yard rushing touchdown. In the third quarter, Devin Hickey, a quarterback for GJC, completed a 45-yard pass for a touchdown for GJC. Blake Griffin completed a 60-yard rushing touchdown.

Games continue today, Friday, September 30, 2022.

At 4 p.m., the Grand Junction Tigers will play an away game against the Standley Lake Gators (Westminster, CO).

At 6 p.m., the Fruita Monument Wildcats will play a home game against the Heritage Eagles (Littleton, CO).

At 7 p.m., the Rifle Bears will play an away game against the Moffat County Bulldogs (Craig, CO).

Games will wrap up on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. when the currently undefeated Delta Panthers will play a home game against the Pagosa Springs Pirates, potentially creating a six-win-streak for themselves.

The Olathe Pirates and the Palisade Bulldogs are not playing this weekend.

