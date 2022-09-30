Western Slope varsity football scores Sept. 29 to Oct. 1

(Source: KEYC)
(Source: KEYC)(KEYC)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s Friday again on the Western Slope and Varsity Football has already begun.

Scores will be updated as they flow in.

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, the Montrose Red Hawks more than doubled their score against the Grand Junction Central (GJC) Warriors in a home non-conference game, finalizing the score 51-20.

Notable moments from the Montrose and GJC game include Alonzo Trujillo, a wide receiver and defensive back for Montrose, scoring on a 99-yard return and Torrie Eckerman, a Montrose running back and linebacker, completing a 50-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. In the second quarter Blake Griffin, a Montrose running back and linebacker, completed a 60-yard rushing touchdown and Torrie Eckerman completed a 55-yard rushing touchdown. In the third quarter, Devin Hickey, a quarterback for GJC, completed a 45-yard pass for a touchdown for GJC. Blake Griffin completed a 60-yard rushing touchdown.

Games continue today, Friday, September 30, 2022.

At 4 p.m., the Grand Junction Tigers will play an away game against the Standley Lake Gators (Westminster, CO).

At 6 p.m., the Fruita Monument Wildcats will play a home game against the Heritage Eagles (Littleton, CO).

At 7 p.m., the Rifle Bears will play an away game against the Moffat County Bulldogs (Craig, CO).

Games will wrap up on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. when the currently undefeated Delta Panthers will play a home game against the Pagosa Springs Pirates, potentially creating a six-win-streak for themselves.

The Olathe Pirates and the Palisade Bulldogs are not playing this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam

Latest News

Police Tape.
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway
Homelessness in city parks
Homelessness in city parks impact businesses
KKCO UNHOUSED
KKCO UNHOUSED
A Colorado Supreme Court decision means two Arizona men busted in Mesa County on drug charges...
A Colorado Supreme Court decision means two Arizona men busted in Mesa County on drug charges may ha