Athlete of the Week: Lila Dere

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CMU Redshirt Sophomore Lila Dere closing in on history for the Women’s Soccer program, the most goals ever in program history. Dere currently has 35 career goals, just one short of the current record set by Tiffany Thompson back in 1998.

But Dere says coming close to the record just recently came to her attention.

“Actually just Friday well, one of the girls …our managers was like oh Lila like by the way you’re like two goals away from the record and I was like no way really. So that’s just recently I haven’t ever really thought about it or anything like that. So I didn’t know it was that close. So exciting,: Dere said.

Despite the chance at history looming large Dere says she’s focused on performing in her upcoming games more than anything,

“I did kind of get some pressure like, oh, gosh, now I got a score. Like what if I go nine games, that’s how many we have left guaranteed, and I gotta score, at least like I don’t want to be that close and then not get it a season. But I just have to remember that it’s not under my control at all. I’m giving up to the Lord. And whatever happens in the games I’m just gonna play my best. And that’s all I can do,” Dere said.

The record would only add to Dere’s storied career at CMU. Some of the many accolades she has includes 2021 RMAC Player of the Year, First Team All -RMAC, United Soccer Coaches First Team All-Region and First Team Academic All-RMAC and many more awards line the Grand Junction native’s trophy case.

" I really enjoy the fans and have my family at all the games here at home. I just love Grand Junction and I know a lot of people, like I had yoga instructors come to games and bring their kids. Both the club coaches are at the game so it’s kind of fun to have that atmosphere of people still watching you and cheering you on and families are able to come so that’s always nice,” Dere said.

Dere will get her next shot at a goal and at history when the Mavs hit the road for a Friday match at Colorado School of Mines.

