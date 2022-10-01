On-and-off rain likely through this weekend

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Heavy storms Friday evening will track from northwest to southeast across Western Colorado. The storms have also been been lightning and thunder producers. Rainfall rates have been as high as half an inch per hour.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening, showers and thunderstorms are likely. They’ll track from Grand Junction to Delta from through about 6-7 PM, then through Montrose and Cortez after about 7 PM. Rainfall amounts can be as high as a quarter inch to a half inch, but many areas will stay below a quarter inch. Rain will break overnight, but we’ll hold onto the clouds. Low temperatures by morning will be near 48 degrees around Grand Junction, 46 degrees around Montrose, 48 degrees around Delta, and 44 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunder. There will be dry periods and even some areas that stay dry, but we’re all fair game for the rain. High temperatures will be near 69 degrees around Grand Junction, 68 degrees around Montrose, 70 degrees around Delta, and 72 degrees around Cortez. Rainfall amounts will mostly be between a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch with locally higher amounts where the heaviest rain sets up.

More Rain On Sunday

Areas of rain are likely again on Sunday, but the rain will be less common than on Saturday. That means Sunday is likely to be the drier half of our weekend even with some rainy spots. Sunday will be mostly cloudy otherwise. High temperatures will be near or just shy of 70 degrees. Morning lows will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Drying Next Week

Lingering rain is possible through Monday morning, then drying will begin Monday afternoon. The rest of the week looks dry. Clouds will be slower to clear and could linger through Tuesday, but the sun will be back on Wednesday. Clouds will begin increasing again on Thursday and especially on Friday ahead of a new storm system. That storm system may not arrive here until early the following week.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
Police lights
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam

Latest News

KKCO 11 News at 6:00 - Weather
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 - Weather
KKCO Daybreak - Weather Forecast September 30, 2022
Next rain maker and below average temperatures arrives today
KKCO Daybreak - Weather Forecast September 30, 2022
KKCO Daybreak - Weather Forecast September 30, 2022
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 - Weather
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 - Weather