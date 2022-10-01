On-and-off rain likely through this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Heavy storms Friday evening will track from northwest to southeast across Western Colorado. The storms have also been been lightning and thunder producers. Rainfall rates have been as high as half an inch per hour.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening, showers and thunderstorms are likely. They’ll track from Grand Junction to Delta from through about 6-7 PM, then through Montrose and Cortez after about 7 PM. Rainfall amounts can be as high as a quarter inch to a half inch, but many areas will stay below a quarter inch. Rain will break overnight, but we’ll hold onto the clouds. Low temperatures by morning will be near 48 degrees around Grand Junction, 46 degrees around Montrose, 48 degrees around Delta, and 44 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunder. There will be dry periods and even some areas that stay dry, but we’re all fair game for the rain. High temperatures will be near 69 degrees around Grand Junction, 68 degrees around Montrose, 70 degrees around Delta, and 72 degrees around Cortez. Rainfall amounts will mostly be between a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch with locally higher amounts where the heaviest rain sets up.

More Rain On Sunday

Areas of rain are likely again on Sunday, but the rain will be less common than on Saturday. That means Sunday is likely to be the drier half of our weekend even with some rainy spots. Sunday will be mostly cloudy otherwise. High temperatures will be near or just shy of 70 degrees. Morning lows will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Drying Next Week

Lingering rain is possible through Monday morning, then drying will begin Monday afternoon. The rest of the week looks dry. Clouds will be slower to clear and could linger through Tuesday, but the sun will be back on Wednesday. Clouds will begin increasing again on Thursday and especially on Friday ahead of a new storm system. That storm system may not arrive here until early the following week.

