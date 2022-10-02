Goats graze along Riverfront Trail to help control weeds

A herd of about 40 goats has been grazing along the popular trail to help control hard to access vegetation.
By Joshua Vorse
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the last week walkers, cyclists and other trail users in Grand Junction may have noticed an unusual sight on the Riverfront Trail. A herd of about 40 goats have recently been hired by the city to help control weeds and mitigate fire danger.

Rob Davis with Parks and Recreation says some spots along the trail would be tough to get a weed eater or mower into, due to the thick vegetation. For the goats, the hard to reach places are no problem.

And according to goat herder Chelsea River, the goats are having a pretty good time at the new job. Chelsea and Garrett River got the contract with the city to provide the goat herd for the vegetation control, and will move along the trail a half-acre at a time until the weeds and brush are knocked down to where city parks staff want.

Now, they’re working in the area of the Redlands Parkway overpass, but city officials hope to have more opportunities to use goat herds in the future.

